Ultra Price Hits $0.38 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $114.23 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,702.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.00619036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00176243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033380 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004695 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.