UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce $52.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.07 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $48.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $199.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $201.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.92 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares worth $107,722. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

