Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 328,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,675. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $59,188,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.