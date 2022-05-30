Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Newcourt Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,947,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCAC stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

