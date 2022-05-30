Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

BPACU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.