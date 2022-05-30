Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

