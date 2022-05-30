Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,082 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 665,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 318,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 334,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HCCC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 376,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,825. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

