Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

USCTU traded up $10.07 on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,829. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

