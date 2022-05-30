Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 102,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

