UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $5.22 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $6.77 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00016422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00218261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.