USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.15. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

