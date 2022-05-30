Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,789. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valvoline has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.