Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is SCS Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $351,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 973,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

