Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 973,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

