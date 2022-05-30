Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 649,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,826. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

