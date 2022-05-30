Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

