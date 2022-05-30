Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

