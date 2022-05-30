Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.03 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of ZI traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 219,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

