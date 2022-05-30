Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.66 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. CoStar Group accounts for about 2.7% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

