Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,602,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 6.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $7.89 on Monday, hitting $357.78. 126,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,428. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.