ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.17 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $16,264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ViewRay by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.