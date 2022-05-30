Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $212.88. The stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

