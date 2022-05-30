Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
