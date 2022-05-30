VITE (VITE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.17 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. VITE has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 508,099,603 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

