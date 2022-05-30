Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 1,773 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,465. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

