Vivaldi Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,824 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $83.48. 206,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,297. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

