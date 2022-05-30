Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 617 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

