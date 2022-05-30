Vivaldi Capital Management LP Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $197.41. 9,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,735. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.