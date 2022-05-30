VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $16.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,307 shares in the last quarter.

VNET opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.