Wahed Invest LLC Invests $257,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $362.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.47 and a 200-day moving average of $449.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.97 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

