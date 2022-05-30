Wahed Invest LLC Invests $290,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

