Wahed Invest LLC Invests $301,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $156.18 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

