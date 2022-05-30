Wahed Invest LLC Invests $339,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

