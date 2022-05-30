Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $406.00 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

