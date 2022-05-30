Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE:FTV opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

