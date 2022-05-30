Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,949,000 after buying an additional 634,960 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

