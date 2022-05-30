Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hologic stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

