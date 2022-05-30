Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after purchasing an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.
NYSE:STE opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.67.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
