Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

