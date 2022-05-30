Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

