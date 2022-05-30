Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $208.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average is $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

