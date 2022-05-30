Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $206.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

