Wahed Invest LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,271,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $343.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.47. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

