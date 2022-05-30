Wahed Invest LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

