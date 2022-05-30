Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $134.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

