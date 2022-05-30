Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 704.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.