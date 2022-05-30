Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will post $704.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.79 million. Waters reported sales of $681.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 68.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $15.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.06. 13,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.44 and a 200 day moving average of $327.38. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

