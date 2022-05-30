Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $480,060.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00945904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00422953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

