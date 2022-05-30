Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.64. 107,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.