Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
